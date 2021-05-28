When Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit played the Moon Crush Festival in Miramar Beach, Florida, in April, it was the band’s first performance of the year. If you’re like us and not lucky enough to be at that socially-distanced show, there’s good news!

Isbell and band (guitarist Sadler Vaden, bassist Jimbo Hart, keyboardist Derry deBorja, and drummer Chad Gamble) have just released their performance as a live album called Moon Crush 2021 via Bandcamp.

The set includes fan-favorites like “Cover Me Up”, “24 Frames”, and “Stockholm”, as well as tracks from the band’s latest release, Reunions.

We get a taste of the album with a song from the latter, “Running With Our Eyes Closed”…

<a href="https://jasonisbell.bandcamp.com/album/live-at-moon-crush-miramar-beach-fl-4-30-21">Live at Moon Crush – Miramar Beach, FL – 4/30/21 by Jason Isbell</a>

