We’ve already told you about The Metallica Blacklist, which is part of the band’s 30th anniversary celebration for their self-titled 1991 LP, known to most fans as the “Black” album.

We’ve also shared St. Vincent‘s take on Metallica‘s “Sad But True”.

But now another there’s another interpretation of that same track– by Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit!

Check out their fun, country-blues take on “Sad But True”…

The Metallica Blacklist is set to be released September 10th.

