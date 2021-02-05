Legendary jazz singer Peggy Lee will be immortalized in an upcoming biopic. Details are beginning to trickle about the upcoming film, titled “Fever,” which is being directed by Todd Haynes.

Variety has confirmed that actress Michelle Williams is set to play the starring role and that MGM is likely to back the project. Additionally, Billie Eilish, her mother Maggie Baird, and Justin Lubliner, CEO of her label Darkroom, are in talks of taking on the project as executive producers.

Michelle Williams portrayed Marilyn Monroe in the 2011 film My Week With Marilyn, earning the actress an Oscar nomination. No release date or confirmation of other participants have been announced.