A brand new biopic based on the life of Jeff Buckley is in the works. The upcoming film, titled Everybody Here Wants You, has full support of Buckley’s estate, including his mother, Mary Guibert, who will also serve as on of the film’s producers.

Guibert released a statement saying, “This will be the only official dramatization of Jeff’s story which I can promise his fans will be true to him and to his legacy. Thankfully, my determination to assemble all the right participants, no matter how long it took, is about to culminate in the best way possible.”

Everybody Here Wants You serves as producer Orion Williams‘ directorial debut, and will star Reeve Carney as the late musician. Carney is known for playing the title character in the Broadway production of Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. He is also currently filming Gucci, a film based on the events surrounding the murder of Maurizio Gucci at the hands of his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, who will be played by Lady Gaga.

Williams expressed his excitement in a statement saying, “I’m honored to have the opportunity to step into the director’s seat to tell Jeff’s story.” He shared, “Dionne Jones’ beautiful script brings together all the elements of Jeff’s life into one intimate and visual story.”

Filming for Everybody Here Wants You is set to begin this fall.