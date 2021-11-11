Did you ever see the 2001 film Chelsea Walls? It marked the directorial debut of actor Ethan Hawke, and as a huge Wilco fan, Hawke tapped Jeff Tweedy to score the movie.

Now Tweedy has announced the soundtrack will be given a special reissue on January 14th, which will include two previously unreleased songs from the original recording sessions.

There’s a cover of Wilco’s “Promising” sung by cast member Robert Sean Leonard, as well as an extended version of Tweedy and Glenn Kotche’s “Finale.” Tweedy invited Kotche to help write and record the project and not longer after, Kotche formally joined Wilco, making his first recorded appearance on their iconic 2001 album, Yankee Hotel Foxtrot.

The set will also be available on vinyl for the first time.

In addition to Tweedy and Kotche’s score, the soundtrack also features music by Billy Bragg, contributions from actors Jimmy Scott and Steve Zahn, plus new liner notes and a conversation between Tweedy and the reissue’s producer, Cheryl Pawelski.

Here’s the trailer for the project…

And here’s the trailer for the 2001 film Chelsea Walls…

