As we told you in April, a lot of artists are coming together to pay tribute to the late Roky Erickson.

May The Circle Remain Unbroken: A Tribute to Roky Erickson comes out July 17th and features the likes of Lucinda Williams, Gary Clark Jr, Margo Price, Neko Case, Ty Segall, Mark Lanegan, and more, covering some of Erickson’s highly-influential songs.

Photo: Light in the Attic

In addition to a 16-page booklet featuring rare photos, there’s also a special Record Store Day vinyl pressing of Erickson himself performing a previously unreleased track called “Love Hieroglyphics”, that comes in “clear with purple hi-melt” color that will be available at participating record stores on July 17th.

Wilco‘s Jeff Tweedy is also featured on the compilation with his interpretation of Erickson’s “For You (I’d Do Anything)”…

Roky Erickson led the influential 1960’s psychedelic rock group 13th Floor Elevators and passed away in 2019.

Want more news from the music industry? Listen to WFPK Music News, a daily update focused on rock, alternative, R&B and underserved genres. Hosts Mel Fisher and Otis Junior track down the most interesting music news. All you have to do is spend a minute with us each weekday to stay informed!

Listen: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | NPR | Spotify | Stitcher | RadioPublic | RSS

Support WFPK Music News