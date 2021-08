Wilco‘s Jeff Tweedy wants to feel more connected with you, so he’s announced a new Substack newsletter.

Starship Casual will provide subscribers stories from the road, previously unreleased music, music recommendations, and more.

In a statement Tweedy explained why he wanted to engage with fans in this way:

“I know I’ve shared a lot—been pretty prolific for a scary long time now. But a couple of things happened this past year (which I’ll get to in a sec) that have me craving a bit more of a direct experience with my collaborators (you). Social media has never quite met these needs for me. Occasionally I’ve dabbled with tweets and whatnot, but I’ve never been able to quite put my finger on the reason for the emptiness I feel trying to engage with all of you while using those formats.

I really want this newsletter to be an extension of that experience, and to put into practice some of the insight I’ve gained about my past attempts to make social media feel worthwhile and honest to me. It’s the community I’ve always missed. Blue checks or not I’m not sure anyone is really themself—-really who they say they are in that climate over there. I’m going to settle in here and share all kinds of things with an added emphasis on a feeling of direct interaction. Mostly, I just want to be here where you can find me. If you need me. Because I like you. Let’s spend some time together.”

To subscribe to Starship Casual, CLICK HERE.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.