Jennifer Hudson, who will portray Aretha Franklin in the upcoming biopic, Respect, later this summer, has released a brand new song that will be featured in the film. “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” is a collaboration with the legendary Carole King, who wrote Aretha‘s hit “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman”.

Respect is set to premiere August 13th. In addition to Jennifer Hudson as the Queen of Soul, the star-studded cast includes Forest Whitaker, Audra McDonald, Marlon Wayans, Marc Maron, Titus Burgess, Tate Donovan and Mary J. Blige.

Want more news from the music industry? Listen to WFPK Music News, a daily update focused on rock, alternative, R&B and underserved genres. Hosts Mel Fisher and Otis Junior track down the most interesting music news. All you have to do is spend a minute with us each weekday to stay informed!

Listen: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | NPR | Spotify | Stitcher | RadioPublic | RSS

Support WFPK Music News