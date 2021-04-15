Jenny Lewis and Chicago rapper Serengeti have returned with the newest in a string of unexpected collaborations since crossing paths at a Berlin music festival a few years back. The new single, “GLTR,” is their fourth release, following “Unblu,” “Vroom Vroom,” and “IDIOT.”

Serengeti describes the track as “a nice song about getting out of your head and having a time. Getting out a little bit. Getting out of bed and enjoying some things. Maybe putting down the phone for a sec.”

The single arrived with another of Lewis’ self-shot music videos. This time, we find the singer at Hendersonville Memory Gardens where Johnny Cash is laid to rest. Check out the new video below.