Jenny Lewis and unlikely collaborator Serengeti have released their most recent single “IDIOT.” The new song arrived with an iPhone quarantine video edited by Lewis.

Jenny Lewis and Chicago rapper Serengeti met in 2018 at a Berlin Music Festival. The two artists hit it off and became fast friends. Their fast-paced lifestyles made collaboration difficult at first; cue Covid-19. Quarantine life gave the artists much more time to talk and share ideas, and a handful of new singles have been the result.

“IDIOT” follows the release of “Unblu” and “Vroom Vroom,” and is part of a collection of six songs on which the duo have collaborated. Check out the video for “IDIOT” below.