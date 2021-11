Jenny Lewis has returned with a brand new single called “Puppy and a Truck.” The new tune is one that has become a staple in her recent live shows as she toured opening for Harry Styles. It was written by Lewis and produced by Dave Cobb, and follows the release of “Unblu” and “Vroom Vroom,” Lewis’ collaborations with Chicago rapper Serengeti. Listen to “Puppy and a Truck” below.

