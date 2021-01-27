Jenny Lewis is certainly no stranger to inventive collaborations, whether with Rilo Kiley, The Postal Service, N.A.F, Jenny and Johnny, or Louisville’s own Watson Twins, to name a few.

Her latest venture involves Chicago rapper Serengeti, whom Lewis met in Berlin just a few years ago.

They connected so well they recorded five songs when they got back home to the States, including “Unblu”, which you’ve no doubt heard right here on WFPK.

Now the duo have shared a new track, along with a video made on their respective cell phones and directed by Lewis!

Check out the trippy result, “Vroom Vroom”…

