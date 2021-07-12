Jim James joined Secretly Canadian’s 25th Anniversary celebration with the release of a cover of the Steve Miller Band song, “Seasons”.

SC25 Singles, a collection of 25 singles, collaborations and philanthropic productions created in honor of the indie record label’s quarter-century milestone, not only widen the time capsule of Secretly Canadian’s indelible music taste, but continue the company’s charitable campaign to aid every homeless family in its hometown of Bloomington, Indiana. All net proceeds benefit a mission to raise $250,000 for the Bloomington-based homeless shelter and humanitarian organization, New Hope For Families.

Steve Miller Band’s “Seasons” has been a particularly formative song for Secretly Canadian Co-Founder Chris Swanson, and Jim James says:

“Chris Swanson and I started out in the music world around the same time and I have always appreciated his friendship and support. It’s been amazing to watch all of the wonderful music Secretly has helped bring into this world…so when he asked me to cover one of his favorite songs from childhood in honor of Secretly’s big 25th I was excited to do so, and even more excited once I got to know and love the song, which I had never heard before…but is now one of my all time faves too.”

Read more about New Hope For Families, the only place in Bloomington where families with children can find shelter together, inclusive of all sexual orientations and gender identities (unlike most shelters in the US).

