Brian Wilson and Jim James have teamed up for a new song called “Right Where I Belong.” The new song is featured on the soundtrack for the upcoming documentary Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road. The Beach Boys legend told Rolling Stone, “I was thrilled when Brent and Jason asked me to compose a song for the film, I enjoyed working on the song with Jim, he was the perfect collaborator.”

Jim James also shared a statement about the collaboration:

“In my heart and soul Brian Wilson’s music has always held a place of such divine importance. It has always been there with me in celebrating life’s greatest triumphs and has also sustained me through some of my darkest hours. His spirit and life story have taught us all to never give up and to always listen to and honor the spirit of each of our own unique creative souls. So it was truly such an honor to create and collaborate with Brian on brand new music for this incredible upcoming film about his life.”

Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road and the soundtrack are both out this Friday, November 26. Listen to “Right Where I Belong” below.

