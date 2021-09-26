Jimmy Cliff grabs some talk time with Kyle Meredith to tell us about his new single, “Human Touch,” and the upcoming album Bridges. The reggae legend tips us on working with Tarrus Riley in the producer chair, reveals where his unending source of positivity comes from, and shares some stories about hanging with Muhammad Ali and Cat Stevens. Cliff will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Harder They Come next year, and shares his thoughts on why the landmark soundtrack resonated so much with an American audience.

Listen to the interview above and then check out Human Touch below.