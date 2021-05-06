Considering her nearly five-decade career Joan Armatrading is appallingly underrated here in the U.S.

But hopefully the British singer-songwriter will gain some new fans (and no doubt please her die-hards) with her forthcoming release!

Consequences hits streaming services June 18th, with physical copies arriving August 13th.

Our first taste of it comes with the new single “Already There”…

