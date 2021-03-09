This year– May 19th to be precise– would’ve marked the 70th birthday of late Ramones vocalist Joey Ramone, a milestone that will not be ignored by his peers and fans.

“Happy Birthday Joey Ramone” is a livestream tribute happening March 28th at 3 PM ET, with proceeds going to OCD and lymphoma research charities. (Ramone died at the age of 49 following a seven-year battle with lymphoma.)

The tribute will feature performances from We Are Scientists, Barry Hyde of The Futureheads, Kathryn Williams, Wheatus, and many more.

Click here for ticket information.

