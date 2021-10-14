Louisville musician Joey Thieman recently shared a new single titled “Waiting at the Station” ahead of his upcoming album Letters, Words, Sentences, Songs. The storyteller and multi-instrumentalist is known for sharing stages with many fellow Louisvillians; he’s contributed keys, accordion, and trumpet to performances with Bridge 19, Carly Johnson, Drew Miller of Curio Key Club, and many more. Thieman teamed up with another Louisville multi-instrumentalist, Mark Charles Heidinger, who co-produced and performed on the new album.

Letters, Words, Sentences, Songs is expected to be released this December. Listen to the lead single “Waiting at the Station” below.