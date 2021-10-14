502unes
October 14, 2021

Louisville musician Joey Thieman recently shared a new single titled “Waiting at the Station” ahead of his upcoming album Letters, Words, Sentences, Songs. The storyteller and multi-instrumentalist is known for sharing stages with many fellow Louisvillians; he’s contributed keys, accordion, and trumpet to performances with Bridge 19, Carly Johnson, Drew Miller of Curio Key Club, and many more. Thieman teamed up with another Louisville multi-instrumentalist, Mark Charles Heidinger, who co-produced and performed on the new album.

Letters, Words, Sentences, Songs is expected to be released this December. Listen to the lead single “Waiting at the Station” below.

By Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK.