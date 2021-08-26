A rare live performance of John Coltrane has been unearthed and compiled into an upcoming live album. A Love Supreme: Live in Seattle captured a very uncommon performance of Coltrane’s 1964 album in full. For many years, it was believed that the only recording of a live performance of A Love Supreme was from a French festival at Juan-Les-Pains in July 1965. This newly-recovered material finds Coltrane on the final night of his week-long residency at the Penthouse in Seattle in 1965, and was recorded by saxophonist and educator Joe Brazil.

Kevin Reeves, the engineer responsible for restoring and mastering the tapes recovered from Brazil’s private collection, said in a statement, “What’s remarkable is that tapes from this era often suffer over the years from heat or moisture damage, or simply being stacked horizontally.” He went on, “However, these tapes are in excellent condition, and the results are among the best amateur recordings of John Coltrane we’ve had the pleasure to work on.”

A Love Supreme: Live in Seattle is set to be released on October 8. Get a glimpse into the album with “A Love Supreme, Part IV – Psalm” below.

