Beloved Louisville musician John Gage who is known throughout Kentucky for his warm tenor voice, flat pickin’ guitar style, folk music, and long time host of Kentucky Homefront radio show, has a brand new single called “Analog Side” which rhymes all too well with “digital divide”. He makes no bones about being uninterested in all the social media and technology-based society we’ve become in this new song produced by Bluegrass Evolution host and musician Aaron Bibelhauser. The song also has some all-star players featured on it such as Aaron on Dobro and Guitar, internationally known fiddle master Michael Cleveland on Mandolin, Chris Douglass on Bass, and Aaron’s brother Adam on backing vocals. John’s full album will be released this August.

From Left to Right: Aaron & Adam Bibelhauser, John Gage