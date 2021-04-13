The John Lennon Estate has just released a never-before-seen clip of Lennon and Yoko Ono playing a demo version of “Give Peace a Chance.”

The video, captured by Nic Knowland and sound recordist Mike Lax, is the earliest known recording of the tune. It features the couple at the Sheraton Oceanus Hotel in May 1969 just days before their Bed-In for Peace at the Queen Elizabeth Hotel in Montreal on May 31, 1969. In their seaside hotel room, Lennon substitutes the verses for some lighthearted ad-libs before being joined by Ono for the classic refrain.

Watch the early demo performance of “Give Peace a Chance” below.