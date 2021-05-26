John Prine will be honored with a week-long festival in Nashville, Tennesee this fall. The celebration, named You Got Gold: Celebrating the Life & Songs of John Prine, will take place from Oct 3-10, coinciding with the release of tribute album Broken Hearts and Dirty Windows: Songs of John Prine, Vol. 2. Prine’s website says the week of back to back concerts will feature a surprise lineup of friends to celebrate his life and music.

Fiona Whelan Prine, Prine’s widow, told Variety, “There will be an in-person aspect, with the caveat that we want to make sure that it’s safe, and some of it’s going to be online, to have accessible to as many people as possible. We’re going to have a fun tribute record, but we also also take a week to… all come together to celebrate him.”

Broken Hearts and Dirty Windows: Songs of John Prine, Vol. 2 is set to be released on Oct. 8. Tickets to You Got Gold can be purchased on John Prine’s website.

