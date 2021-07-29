In 2005 his album Fair & Square earned John Prine the “Best Contemporary Folk Album” trophy at the 48th Annual Grammy Awards. Now that LP is getting the deluxe reissue treatment!

The double album edition of Fair & Square will be released October 1st via the late Prine’s own label, Oh Boy Records, and will be available in standard black, opaque green, and the “Irish Edition” in green and orange.

photo: Bob Delavante

Much is being done to keep Prine’s memory alive this year.

As we told you in March, Vol. 2 of Broken Hearts & Dirty Windows: The Songs of John Prine will come out October 8th, and a series of tribute concerts in Nashville have been announced as well. You Got Gold: Celebrating the Life & Songs of John Prine will take place October 3rd through the 10th, as October 10th would have been Prine’s 75th birthday. Proceeds will go toward the Prine family’s Hello in There Foundation.

