A never-before-heard live album from Johnny Cash has been announced. The upcoming release Johnny Cash, At The Carousel Ballroom, April 24 1968, revisits a San Francisco concert performed just days before the release of Cash’s iconic live album At Folsom Prison.

John Carter Cash released a statement about the recording describing it as “what I believe to be one of the most intimate and connected shows I have ever heard.”

The album will be available on CD and double LP on September 24, and is expected even earlier digitally. Listen to “I’m Going to Memphis” from the performance below.

