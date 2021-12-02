Johnny Marr on Fever Dreams, James Bond, & The Smiths Vault Releases

Johnny Marr catches up with Kyle Meredith to dig into Fever Dreams, a four part EP series leading to a full album early next year. The legendary guitarist talks about wanting to make electro bangers and being influenced by classic soul artists to sing about more personal matters, his interest in psychology and perception, and rock’s longtime use of sex as a theme. The former Smiths’ member also talks about the impossible task of measuring up to past classics, working with Hanz Zimmer on the new James Bond film No Time To Die, the 30th anniversary of Electronic (his post-Smiths collab with New Order’s Bernard Sumner), and which album we may possibly see expanded as the next Smith’s vault release.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.