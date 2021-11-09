Johnny Marr has returned with the announcement of Fever Dreams Pt. 2, the second installment of the upcoming double album Fever Dreams Pts. 1-4. The announcement came with the release of two new singles, “Tenement Time,” and “Sensory Street.”

“Tenement Time” came with a new music video, and Marr said of the song, “That’s the experience of growing up in the inner city as a little kid, running around being quite wild. This idea of “forever, forever is mine” – it’s about running around Ardwick [in Manchester], bunking into warehouses and getting chased.” He went on, “That was the first time I was self-consciously into culture: around people who wore certain clothes, and it was part of being a little Manchester boy, really. I have a real romanticism about that period of my life.”

Fever Dreams Pt. 2 is set to be released on December 17. Watch the video for “Tenement Time” and the lyric video for “Sensory Street” below.

And here’s his recent interview with Kyle Meredith:

