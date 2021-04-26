John Lydon, aka Johnny Rotten, is threatening legal action over an upcoming limited series on the Sex Pistols.

The six-part series is called Pistol and is being helmed by Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle, the man behind Trainspotting, 28 Days Later and Slumdog Millionaire.

Pistol is based on the autobiography of Sex Pistols‘ guitarist Steve Jones, but Lydon says the script for the series was written without his consent and the actor cast to play him (Anson Boon) was also chosen without his approval.

Lydon told The Sunday Times Magazine: “Sorry, you think you can do this, like walk all over me – it isn’t going to happen. Not without a huge, enormous f****** fight.

“I’m Johnny, you know, and when you interfere with my business you’re going to get the bitter end of my business as a result. It’s a disgrace. I fronted this band.

“I’m the man that wrote the words. I supplied the image and direction, and I think the questions hang on their actions here. If they needed to be this secret squirrel about it then they must have something to hide.”

However, a spokesman from the production said Boyle “wished to speak with Mr. Lydon personally about the production of Pistol…. Ultimately, however, direct contact was declined,” the spokesman said.

What happens next is anybody’s guess, but Lydon further said of his exclusion: “If you put me in a corner like a rat, I’m going to go for your throat. I’m up against here some corporations that just want to take over.”

For now enjoy the band in, um, happier times…

