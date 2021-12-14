We had a feeling this would be fun! Mid-Morning host John Timmons put together a 3 hour show filled with songs that have the words TOUCH or FEEL in the title. Thanks to listeners for their numerous suggestions and requests. In case you missed it or just want to hear it again, here’s his Spotify playlist for TOUCHY-FEELY including songs that time didn’t allow for. Enjoy!





