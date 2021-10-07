JoJo on How Mental Health, Depression, & Joni Mitchell’s Blue Shaped Her New EP

JoJo sits down with Kyle Meredith to discuss her new EP, Trying Not To Think About It, it’s firth single “Worst (I Assume),” and the building the new songs around mental health, negative patterns, and how depression affects your relationships. The singer/songwriter/actress goes on to discuss how Joni Mitchell’s Blue album lent a heavy dose of inspiration when looking toward the lyrics, musically looking towards classic Usher, Justin Timberlake, and Aaliyah, and more recent artists like H.E.R, Victoria Monet, and Silk Sonic. JoJo also talks about collaborating with Diane Warren on last year’s “The Change,” her upcoming tour dates of intimate shows, and the future possibilities of vinyl versions of her re-recorded albums.

