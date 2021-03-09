Jon Batiste talks with Kyle Meredith about his upcoming album, We Are, branching out to more than what he’s known for, and writing it between his gig at The Late Show and writing for the Pixar movie Soul. The New Orleans raised musician goes in depth about the importance of artistry and choosing a direction to sing about the full experience of what it means to be a human. We also get to hear what it was like to write and perform the music for Soul while working alongside Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, who scored the animated film. Also included is an interview with Jon from summer 2020 during the height of the BLM protests.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.