Jon Bon Jovi hangs out with Kyle Meredith to talk about his new album, 2020, and writing topical as a witness to history. The Bon Jovi frontman compares his 80s and 90s output to the type of songs heard in this set with songs about school shootings and the pandemic, as well as the work he does with the JBJ Soul Kitchen and the importance of volunteerism. Jon gives us the story behind his new single “Story of Love,” which finds him digging into his childhood and reminiscing about family, the beauty in simplistic songs, and his love of Dire Straits, David Bowie, The Beatles, and Bruce Springsteen. He also talks about his 90s and 00s acting roles in such shows as Sex & The City, 30 Rock, and West Wing, why that part of his career never took off how he wanted, and how it influenced his music.

Watch the full interview above and then check out the videos below.