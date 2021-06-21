Joni Mitchell is continuing with a series of archive release surrounding the 50th anniversary of her iconic album Blue. Today, she shared the Blue 50 EP, a collection of demos and alternate takes from the memorable work. The EP will be a part of Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971), which is set to be released this October.

Listen to the brand new release, the Blue 50 EP, below.

