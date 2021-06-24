This week marked 50 years since the release of Joni Mitchell‘s iconic album Blue. The legendary musician has been sharing special archival content surrounding the milestone, including a demos EP titled Blue 50 earlier this week. In response to the widespread celebration of the album, Mitchell shared a rare personal video to show her gratitude.

“I’m so pleased with all of the positive attention that Blue is receiving these days,” Mitchell shared in the video clip. “You know, when it was first released it fell air to a lot of criticism. So, 50 years later, people finally get it, and that pleases me. Thank you.”

Watch the full video message from Joni Mitchell below.

