Joni Mitchell has made a deal with independent music company Reservoir Media making them the worldwide administrator of her publishing catalog. Mitchell has recorded 19 studio albums spanning multiple genres and several decades. The iconic singer-songwriter said, “I’m looking forward to working with Reservoir.”

“It is a career-defining moment when you have the opportunity to work with an icon, whose music has moved and inspired you,” Reservoir EVP, Global Creative Director Donna Caseine shared. “This means so much to me on a personal level and is an important milestone for all of us at Reservoir. We are truly honored to support Joni’s music and amplify her rich pioneering contributions to the arts with audiences old and new.”

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.