The 50th anniversary of Joni Mitchell‘s iconic album Blue is approaching, and the musician is being celebrated with a special reissue of her first four albums, The Reprise Albums (1968-1971). The box set is the second release of Mitchell’s newly launched archives series, beginning with Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963–1967), a 5-disc collection of early live performances.

The Reprise Albums (1968-1971) includes her 1968 debut Song to a Seagull, 1969’s Clouds, 1970’s Ladies of the Canyon, and, of course, 1971’s Blue, all released on Reprise Records. Later this year, fans can look forward to Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 2.

According to a press release, “Mitchell continues to be intimately involved in producing these collections, lending her vision and personal touch to every element of the projects. Future releases in the archive series will arrive in a similar manner, with a boxed set focused on studio albums from a specific era, followed by an official ‘Archives’ release looking at unreleased audio from the same period.”

The Reprise Albums (1968-1971) box set will be available on June 25. Listen to the brand new remaster of “A Case of You” below.