Jose Gonzalez on Effective Altruism, Doomsday Dudes, & The Songs of Local Valley

Jose Gonzalez catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Local Valley, his first album since 2015’s Vestiges & Claws. The Swedish singer-songwriter talks about effective altruism as a way to make the world a better place and how it fits in with the lyrics, being frustrated with “doomsday dudes,” and how a line like “we’re all in this together” is both a statement and a plea. Gonzalez also discusses incorporating Western African music into his style and covering his other band Junip’s song Line of Fire.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.