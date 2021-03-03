Joss Stone sits down with Kyle Meredith to tell us all about her latest single, Walk With Me, having the legendary Booker T Jones on it, and how it went from a love song to being more reflective of the world. The soul singer also talks about her love of collaboration, like writing with Mick Jagger in the supergroup Super Heavy, and what to expect from her new album, which she says is more songwriter based and inspired by Burt Bacharach. Stone also discusses her podcast A Cuppa Happy, why she picked the theme of happiness, and how fecal transplants could be some people’s answer to a happier life.

Watch the interview above and then check out Walk With Me below.