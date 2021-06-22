Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford grabs some time with Kyle Meredith to discuss his participation in Rock Camp: The Movie, his new autobiography Confess, and upcoming music. Halford tells us about the musicians that would populate his own rock & roll fantasy camp, the magic and mysticism of our heroes, and how he learned to be an entertainer as a singer. The metal god also takes us back to his 90s bands Fight and 2wo before giving us a peak into a solo album he’s working on that will be heavily inspired by the blues, as well as the Judas Priest 50th anniversary tour and next Priest album.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.