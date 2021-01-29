Juliana Hatfield will release her 19th studio album this year and we can’t wait!

Blood comes out May 14th and was recorded at Hatfield’s Massachusetts home. In a statement she said of the LP, “I always love coming up with melodies and then trying to fit words into them—it’s like doing a puzzle. And I always find places to use the Mellotron flutes and strings, on every album, because those sounds are so beautiful to me. They are a nice counterpoint to the damaged lyrical content.”

Check out the first single, “Mouthful of Blood”…

