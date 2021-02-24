Julien Baker and Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance are doing their part to erase the stigma regarding mental health issues.

Both artists will be part of Unwound and Unplugged, a virtual benefit concert and panel discussion about “mental health, isolation, and the healing power of creativity and connection.” Joining them will be licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Mike Friedman, host of the mental health-focused podcast Going There.

The livestream is being presented by Sound Mind Live and the National Day of Unplugging, which is described as an “awareness campaign that promotes a 24-hour respite from technology annually observed the first weekend in March.”

Unwound & Unplugged streams on Tuesday, March 2nd at 8 PM ET on Facebook.

Gerard Way will reunite with his My Chemical Romance bandmates for a reunion tour this year if the pandemic cooperates, while Julien Baker will release her third studio album Little Oblivions this Friday.

Remember there are mental health resources for you, family and friends.

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention page on Mental Health during COVID-19

Kentucky chapter of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Louisville Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 502-589-4313

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Covid19 Hotline is 1-800-722-5725

Seven Counties Services: Adult Crisis Line 502-489-5313

Seven Counties Services: Child Crisis Line 502-589-8070

Mental Health Lou

The Veterans Crisis and Military Crisis Line is 1-800-273-8255 Press 1

Crisis Text Line (free text message service) is 741-741

Kentucky Nurses Association: Kentucky Nurses Helping Nurses 1-877-358-0420

