Julien Baker hangs out with Kyle Meredith to talk about Little Oblivions, the new LP that works with self examination and surviving. Baker speaks about the illusions that we build for ourselves to make us feel comfortable, a life of being told lives, and how she took the news that the Easter Bunny wasn’t real. The Boygenius member also discusses her Big Libra Energy, adding drums into her songwriting, and covering Blink 182’s Anthem Part Two.

Watch the interview above and then check out Faith Healer below.