This month Julien Baker will release a new album called Little Oblivions and her new single features her bandmates from boygenius!

Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus provide backing vocals on the tune, “Favor”.

Bridgers said in a statement she was happy to join Baker because “Julien is one of those people whose opinion you want to hear about everything. A true critical thinker with an ever-changing and ridiculously articulate worldview. Her music changes in the same way, and this record is my favorite thing she’s ever done. I’m sure I’ll think the same about the next one.”

Check out the lyric video for “Favor”…

