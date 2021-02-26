Julien Baker has returned with her newest studio album Little Oblivions, her first solo offering since 2017’s Turn Out the Lights.

The album follows the singles “Faith Healer”, “Hardline”, “Heatwave”, and “Favor,” the last of which features Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers. Baker experienced expanded success after forming indie supergroup boygenius with Dacus and Bridgers in 2018, and shares Little Oblivions as her first solo release to newfound fans.

Baker wrote, recorded, and produced every track on Little Oblivions, which comes as no surprise, as she did the same on her previous record and her 2015 debut Sprained Ankle. Stream the 12-track LP below.