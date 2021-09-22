Jungle on Loving In Stereo, Being Fans of The Strokes, & Remixing Brittany Howard

Jungle’s Tom McFarland catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Loving In Stereo, the British electronic duo’s third studio album. McFarland discusses how writing to a choir helps their songs become more inviting and encourages community, their collaboration with hip hop artist Bas, and being influenced by The Strokes and Arcade Fire in their younger days. Also notable for their music videos full of amazing choreography, the “Keep Movin” songwriter tells us how their visuals fit within the music, as well as why they choose to keep their faces out of their marketing, and remixing Brittany Howard’s “History Repeats” for her Jamie Reimagined album.

