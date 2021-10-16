jxdn on Finding His Scream, Taking Influence from Silverstein and Lil Uzi Vert, & Upcoming New Songs

jxdn catches up with Kyle Meredith about his debut full length LP, Tell Me About Tomorrow, how he found inspiration in Silverstein and Lil Uzi Vert, and writing about his own struggles and the balancing of angels and demons. The Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly protege also discusses sampling Blink 182, being championed by pop punk legends, and the new songs that will be included in an upcoming deluxe edition of the album.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below!