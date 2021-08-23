Kacey Musgraves has returned with the announcement of Star-Crossed, the follow-up to her 2018 album Golden Hour. The announcement came with the release of the title track, and news of a companion film to be released on Paramount+ on September 10.

“We wanted it to feel cinematic and epic without compromising the heart and the emotion,” the film’s director Bardia Zeinali said in a statement, “to feel fantastical and heightened and tell her story through the lens of art and fashion.”

A press release describes the album as “a modern-day tragedy in three acts” that “tells an extremely personal journey of heartache and healing.”

Star-Crossed (the album and film) will be released on September 10. Watch the lyric video for the title track, and the watch film trailer below.

