Earwig and the Witch is a new animated film from Japan’s acclaimed Studio Ghibli that premiered on HBO Max this week.

Kacey Musgraves gets to be part of the production by not only playing a small role as a member of a rock band (with an English accent no less!) but also providing the track, “Don’t Disturb Me”.

You can hear some of the song and check out the trailer below…

Ready for more music? wfpk.org/stream