Kacey Musgraves has teamed up with Chipotle to support the next generation of farmers.

Musgraves does a moving cover of Coldplay‘s “Fix You” in a short film commissioned by the fast food chain to preserve “the future of real food through seed grants, scholarships and a campaign to transfer more than 1 million acres of farmland to young farmers.”

In a behind-the-scenes video, Musgraves explains how taking over a family farm isn’t as simple as it used to be, saying, “Now, these farmers are getting too old to take care of it themselves, and they don’t really have anyone to pass the torch to.”

Get more information on the campaign here, then check out the short film with Kacey’s cover and the behind-the-scenes video below…

