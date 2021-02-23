Tune in Saturday, February 27th from 1-4 pm for Kanaval: Haitian Rhythms & the Music of New Orleans.

We’re wrapping up Black History Month programming with a new documentary brought to you by the producers of the Peabody-nominated and Regional Edward R. Murrow award-winning Gospel Roots of Rock and Soul. This new docu-series chronicles the history of Haiti and Haitian influences on the music, culture, and community of New Orleans and contextualizes the nation’s historical importance through its considerable artistic and musical traditions.

This three hour documentary is hosted by Haitian-American and New Orleans based artist and musician, Leyla McCalla, a founding member of Our Native Daughters & alumna of the GRAMMY award-winning Carolina Chocolate Drops. Leyla’s work unearthing history and musical tradition, combined with her knowledge of cultural hybridization and her own identity as a Haitian-American have given her a unique voice and perspective. Her music reflects her eclectic and diverse life experiences, projecting respect for eloquent simplicity that is rarely achieved. Read more at the official website.