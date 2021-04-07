A multi-part docuseries following Kanye West is headed to Netflix. The powerhouse streaming service reportedly acquired the project for the small sum of $30 million, according to Billboard.

Directors Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah (better known as Coodie & Chike) have been collecting content for the project over the past 21 years, and have compiled the never-before-seen footage to create this unprecedented documentary. The duo is credited for directing two of West’s first videos: “Through the Wire” and a third version of “Jesus Walks” that two other directors couldn’t pull off.

Produced by the directing duo’s Creative Control company, the docuseries will chronicle the rise of Kanye West and cover major milestones in his life, including his botched attempt at US presidency. No official release date has been announced, but the series is expected to be released in 2021.